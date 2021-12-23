She does a pedicure, Clara loses her leg to an infection

He wanted to make a simple one pedicure but lost his leg a due to a severe infection. Clara Shellman had turned to a beauty salon in Tampa, Florida, United States, for a pedicure, but that simple treatment has become an ordeal. After the session, the woman began to feel bad until her leg was amputated.

It all started with a big toe infection that unfortunately it was not possible to stem except with the amputation of the limb, which took place below the knee. The woman filed a complaint and for years investigations and expert reports went on which in the end proved her right. The beauty salon, in fact, was found to be in default, as some instruments would not have been properly washed and sterilized. Using a non-sterile pedicure tool triggered the infection which proved particularly aggressive for Clara.

The woman’s situation was aggravated by a previous pathology that made the treatment of the inflammatory state more difficult. At the end of the trial, the salon will have to pay the woman 1.7 million dollars.

