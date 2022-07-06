“She dreamed of being free”: Vanessa Cardona’s daughter recounts her mother’s last hours before being murdered

just three days ago, Jammie Gonzalez Cardona he was celebrating his birthday with his mother, vanessa cardonawho became this past Monday the ninth female fatal victim of gender-based violence in 2022 in Puerto Rico.

“She dreamed of being free. She was living with my stepfather, but they were separated. What she wanted was to rebuild her life. She was always tied down, and it was the first time she felt free”, González Cardona told The new day.

The crime was reported on Monday at 7:30 pm at their residence in the Lomas Verdes urbanization, in Bayamón, and where their youngest son, 15, was also. The woman died after being shot three times by her ex-partner, Alex Gonzalez Velez.

The victim had shared the day with her children and grandchildren on the beach, like a typical 4th of July. Even his ex-partner was also at the pass.

González Cardona explained that on Monday, hours before the crime, he had looked for his daughter at her mother’s house. “Not even an hour passed since we had all been together. (…) My younger brother called me (to tell what had happened) ”, narrated the daughter about how she found out about the murder of her mother, who was dedicated to taking care of her little ones.

Her stepfather shot her mother three times in the chest and then tried to take her own life. González Vélez was transferred to the Medical Center, in Río Piedras, and today he was diagnosed with brain death. The 52-year-old man had a license to carry weapons and owned two in the residence where they both lived with the teenager.

lieutenant colonel Robert Rivera Miranda, Assistant Commissioner for Criminal Investigations Police Bureau, explained that the authorities still do not know the trigger for the man to shoot in the room of the 48-year-old woman. They both slept in separate rooms.

“What we have is a situation where we cannot say that it was an argument because no one heard anything,” explained Rivera Miranda. “They had been separated for months, but shared the same residence in separate rooms,” she added.

He specified that when he heard the detonations, the 15-year-old boy entered the room and found his mother dead and his father seriously injured in the head.

“At the right time, be it tomorrow (today) or later, with the psychological help that tells us that he is ready to answer, we will be taking his testimony. In this case, we look after the well-being of the minor,” shared Lieutenant Rivera Miranda.

Meanwhile, González Cardona reiterated that his younger brother was his mother’s “amulet”. “She never left her alone,” he said. On a daily basis, Cardona Soto was in charge of taking care of her grandchildren and his son in his house.

Cardona Soto, a native of Río Piedras, turned 48 on May 2. She had five children and eight grandchildren, and she was the youngest of four siblings. In addition, her daughter shared that they were planning a family outing on a boat for next Saturday.

“We were so close because we both liked the same thing; and since I’m the oldest, I took her everywhere. My days off were to spend with her and my family, “said the 29-year-old daughter.

She shared that Cardona Soto loved the beach and made TikTok videos with her granddaughters. “All my nieces showed him the videos of her. Her hobby was dancing and living life,” González Cardona said.

“I will never forget how charismatic she was. She was always happy even though her world was falling apart. I love her and that will never change”, he sentenced.

By mid-2022, nine intimate femicides have been perpetrated in Puerto Rico. Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi Urrutia announced two weeks ago the extension of the state of emergency for gender-based violence until June 30, 2023.