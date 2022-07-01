she drops an ultra explicit photo for her new album

Beyoncé fans couldn’t hide their surprise at this most explicit photo of their favorite star. We explain to you.

Beyoncé’s popularity is indisputable. Queen B is without question one of the most appreciated artists, nowadays. On Instagram, she has more than 265 million subscribers, who are on the lookout for the slightest novelty on her page. So when the 40-year-old singer posts something, it’s safe to say it doesn’t go unnoticed. That’s the case with this brand new photo that has been posted on Beyoncé Knowles’ Instagram and Twitter. We see her practically naked, riding a silver horse. Could this be the cover of his next album? In the caption, we can read: “act i RENAISSANCE 7.29”. In any case, these few words suggest that the queen of RnB is concocting something for the end of the month… And we can say that the fans couldn’t help but salivate in front of the singer’s dream figure.

Beyoncé has lived with music in her skin since her childhood. At only nine years old, she was already trying to make a name for herself, by teaming up with her cousin Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Robertson and 3 other girls. However, it will be a failure for aspiring artists. Later, in 1993, Destiny’s Child was formed, the group that would give Beyoncé international fame. The young woman decides to release her first solo album in 2003, and he will experience instant success. With the single Crazy In Love, Queen B is moving in… to stay. Today, his fans are very numerous, and present all over the world. They are only waiting for one thing: for their idol to release new titles.

Beyoncé’s comeback

The music star has been pretty low key for the past two years. But as her fans have duly noticed, Queen B has been active on her networks lately. In any case, Beyoncé already promises us a lot in the text that she attached to this shock photo of her on the horse. She writes : “Creating this album gave me a place to dream and an escape during those scary times. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous when little else was moving. My intention was to create a place of safety, a place without judgement. A place where there is neither perfectionism nor headache. A place to scream, let go, feel free. It was a magnificent exploratory journey. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope this will inspire you to let loose and wiggle your hips. Ha! And help you feel as unique, strong and sexy as you can be! » We can’t wait to discover the new titles of our Queen B, on this brand new album, Renaissance !