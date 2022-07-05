she embarks with her son on a plane and she is photographed… Surprise appearance since her delivery

On May 19, Rihanna gave birth to her first child, the fruit of her love affair with rapper A$AP Rocky. Since then, the singer has been discreet and enjoys her first family moments away from the media tumult. This June 30, the star is seen with his companion in an airport in California. All dressed in black, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go incognito. Footage shows the couple on the tarmac minutes before boarding. According to on-site photographers and Bestimage “ Singer Rihanna boards her private jet with her son at 2:30 a.m. at Van Nuys Airport in California on June 30, 2022. »

The agency explains: Prior to his arrival, his transport vehicles filled with all his belongings parked at 1:56 a.m. […]Several members of his entourage as well as airport personnel unloaded […]a Range Rover, a white van […] filled with luggage, bags, etc. “And to specify:” Rihanna’s SUV arrived and her personal bodyguard carried her baby boy onto the jet. He handed the baby over to one of his entourage. »

A few hours later, the singer made a surprise appearance in London. She is first seen at a local barber shop located in the Crystal Palace area. As A$AP Rocky gets her hair done, Rihanna chats with those present.

Finally, Rihanna is seen in the middle of the crowd at the Wireless Festival, in London, where her companion is giving a concert. The singer is dressed in a down jacket enhanced with feathers, black pants and pointed shoes. The surprise appearance of the singer creates excitement.

Rihanna at Van Nuys Airport in California on June 30, 2022 ©Bestimage