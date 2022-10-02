She ended her relationship with a boy from the United States for an unusual comment: “All because I’m Latina”

A date between a Mexican woman and an American man It ended in discussion, in addition to causing a debate on social networks. The story goes back to when Moe Paláu was in the North American country and started an affair with a person. What she never expected was to receive a comment from him that made her furious and that also caused everything to end immediately.

“Is it only with Mexican women or with Latinas in general”, was the phrase that the young woman used to tell her story through TikTok (@moepalau). What happened to him raised some doubts about whether that boy’s attitude was normal and whether all Americans were the same when dating foreigners.

While they were still dating, he opened up and made a controversial comment: “This (their relationship) has been very nice, but I’m going to be direct, if you hope to get your green card through meI’m not your man”. The young woman felt quite attacked because, in her words, she clearly was not looking for the document, but only to have a good time as in any other relationship.

A young woman ended her relationship with an American for an unexpected comment

Immediately, walked away from that person and moved on with your life. Although she previously stressed that in reality if she had had that goal, she would not have been with someone from the United States. “I need someone to tell the gringos that there really are more countries. Brother: if I wanted another nationality, I would go out with a Swiss”, said the tiktoker.

What attracted the most attention on social networks was not the anecdote that Moe Paláu told, but rather that some users, all men, they made comments to her that infuriated her even more. She had the sole objective of making public what she experienced and also get answers to questions about whether it was a natural behavior of Americans, but the opinions she received from her left her perplexed.

Most of those who were present in your post they agreed with the man she was dating and they did not hesitate to let him know: “It’s good that the bro specified it, that’s how it’s easy to rule it out”, “It was legendary (what the man said to the Mexican woman)”, “But he must have thought that you didn’t see him again because you wanted his Green Card”, were some of the comments.

The Green Card can be obtained through couples and the American believed that this would be his destiny unsplash

Although perhaps the most tense moment of this entire story was when a person insinuated that she had asked for it: “Can you imagine how you must have treated him to make him think you were just taking advantage?”, said one user. But Moe defended himself with the argument that this had not been the case: “Can you imagine his social construction to assume that I want a Green Card because I am Latina?” He replied sarcastically.

Although it all ended with a final sentence by the same person, who continued in his position that the American’s comment had been correct: “Of course. Nothing is ever your responsibility or your dynamic. Everything is always someone else’s fault. How comfortable to live like this ”, they launched at him.