She ends up in the emergency room for accumulation of gas in the intestine: “I held a fart because I was with my boyfriend”. The appeal to the followers of the Brazilian singer

The well-known Brazilian singer Viviane de Queiroz Pereira – aka Pocah – wanted to launch an appeal to her followers from the hospital bed where she was hospitalized after she held a fart because she was with her boyfriend. “Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your boyfriendbecause what’s really embarrassing is not letting your boyfriend sleep because you’re sick, going to the hospital with him and getting the diagnosis: ‘Trapped gases’“. It was she herself who told on Instagram what happened to her in the past few hours, to warn her 15.7 million followers about the risks of such an apparently harmless gesture.

“I woke up at 5:30 in the morning with severe pain in the intestines and ended up in the hospital“, Began to tell the 27-year-old singer, as reported by the New York Post. Then she explained that her pains did not seem to pass, on the contrary: her pangs became more and more excruciating, so much so as to convince her to go to the hospital. There the doctors in the emergency room immediately understood what happened: it was a buildup of gas in her intestines that caused her pain. Thus, Viviane de Queiroz Pereira was hospitalized for having preferred to avoid the embarrassment of making a “fart” in front of her boyfriend. “Now I’m healed and I’m fine”, the artist assured him, recommending himself to his fans not to make the mistake of himself.