she explains why she named her baby ‘Wolf’ and later regretted it

In February of this 2022, the daughters of Kris Jenner expressed their concern about the state of health of the ex of Tristan Thompson.

“The Kardashians” is back and in the second episode of its new season, it showed intimate conversations between the girls and Kris Jenner.

The episode continued with the pangs left by the revelation of its debut related to the relationship between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thomposon.

On this occasion, in the chapter of Thursday, September 29, Kylie and Kendall Jenner showed their concern for the health of their 38-year-old sister. Concern transmitted by Kim Kardashian.

“You look very skinny. I’ll say Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to rat them out, but they texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re so skinny.”

“What ?”, replied Khloé Kardashian. Then it was Kim Kardashian who took the opportunity to express her concern, saying: “I said, ‘I think she’s a little stressed.’

“And Kendall said it? The model?”, replied the ex of Tristan Thomposon. North West’s mother then shared her response to Kendall Jenner, “You absolutely have every right to be worried, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.”

This conversation between Kris Jenner’s daughters allegedly took place in February, two months after Khloé Kardashian discovered that Tristan Thomposon had a son with Maralee Nichols, who was born in December last year.

In November 2021, the basketball player had encouraged his former partner to go ahead with the implantation of an embryo through a surrogate, a son born in July 2022.