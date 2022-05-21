By Sophie J.



– Published on May 21, 2022 at 15:26

Kim Kardashian confides in the death threats she receives. She fears for her life, as well as those of her children.

The pretty brunette is a beauty icon, and a role model for many. With more than 300 million subscribers on Instagram, we can say that she has many fans! Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they’re all benevolent. On the contrary, some go very far in their malevolence. One of them would have sent dozens of threatening letters to Kim Kardashian. The young woman says she fears for her life, as well as for those of her four children. His tormentor even went so far as to threaten to send a bomb to his office!

Kim Kardashian’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, has reportedly requested a restraining order against David Resendiz. The beautiful brunette claims to have never met that man. She adds that he would have obtained the addresses of her house as well as her office. Since then, he has persisted in sending her many letters – more than 80! – threatening the influencer and her family. The influencer claims that he would have made many delusional and completely false remarks about Kim’s romantic relationships. She reveals that he would have makes disturbing sexual references about me, in his letters”.

A very scared Kim Kardashian

The 41-year-old woman, worried, announced that in several letters, her tormentor threatened to kill her. In addition, she states that she received a letter from her office on April 25 indicating that he would send her a bomb. He would have immediately reminded him of those sent by David Resendiz. Terrified, Kim Kardashian asked the judge for an injunction prohibiting the man to approach her or her family within 100 meters. It also prevents him from contacting the influencer again. The luscious mom of four split from Kanye West some time ago. After a complicated divorce, she found love with Pete Davidson!