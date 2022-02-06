She feels like a woman but in the registry office she is a man. Wrath of the German feminists for the trans deputy

“ The concept of woman includes anyone who defines herself as such It is on the basis of this assumption, contained in the regulation on the pink quotas of the German Greens, that Tessa Ganserer, aka Markus, was able to occupy a seat reserved for women in parliament. The case of the “transident” deputy, the first together with another trans, Nyke Slawik, to be elected to the Bundestag, did not go unnoticed, on the contrary. Activist Hilde Schwathe, head of a group of German feminists, has filed an appeal asking for the revocation of the mandate, raising the issue of sexual self-determination.

The point, say the women who started the “Geschlecht zählt” initiative, “gender matters”, is that Tessa Ganserer is “physically and legally a man”. The deputy trans She defines herself as a woman but is not operated on, and has kept her male identity in the registry office in protest against the current German law on sex change, which is considered too restrictive. In addition, Ganserer is married to a woman, green activist Ines Eichmüller, and has two children. “And yet, – reads the site dedicated to the battle for women’s quotas – he was able to run in Bavaria for a seat that, according to the internal statute of the Greens, should have belonged to a woman, and is now considered among the female members of parliament “.

In this way, the feminists still observe, the rules on gender within the party are translated into the institutions in violation of democratic rules. “ If Markus Ganserer hadn’t been put on the women’s list, it would not have been him, but a woman who would have been elected to the Bundestag “, observe the feminists, who are clamoring for the revocation of the seat talking about “electoral fraud”. The activists accuse the Greens of wanting to introduce the concept of gender self-determination in Parliament without any legal basis.

“ Self-determination is the central element of the Self-Id Act – feminists remember – which was rejected by the Bundestag in May 2021. The current law provides that a person’s legal sex can only be changed in accordance with the dictates of the Transsexual Act and according to public statements by Markus Ganserer he has no intention of complying with the current legislation “. With the election of the former Nuremberg forestry worker, therefore, the animators of the anti-gender initiative object,” the results of the elections and the statistics on women’s quotas in parliament are distorted “.

The allegations were sent back to the sender by the Greens, who in turn accuse the feminists of wanting to discriminate against trans people. Ricarda Lang, recently elected co-president of the party, declares on Twitter “ happy to have with Tessa Ganserer in our parliamentary group an intelligent woman, expert in the environment and traffic and an important voice for a different society “. And it is the person concerned to clarify that:” A penis is not in itself a male sexual organ “. The debate, in reality, is more complicated, and from mid-January it finds ample space in German newspapers and on social networks, where we ask ourselves about the Ganserer case and in general about the opportunity and implications of being able to define oneself freely regardless of one’s own sex biological.

Over the next few weeks, as he recalls The paper, the new “law onself-determination“. Thanks to the imbalance to the left compared to the previous CDU-Spd-led executive, the priorities set out in black and white in the coalition contract between Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals also include the rights of rainbow families and the fight against discrimination. the first acts of the government was to inaugurate the figure of the spokesman for the rights of homosexuals, appointing the deputy Sven Lehmann, “commissioner for Queer policies.” Among the most discussed proposals contained in the bill proposed by the Greens, c ‘is to allow adolescents and children to be able to present themselves in front of the juvenile court to be authorized for an intervention for the change of sex, even if the family is against it.