she fell for Naps!

While on October 10, the co-founder and CEO of Indifference prod, Saïd Boussif announced that rapper Naps was joining “the big family” of artists it produces, “a continuation, simple, logical” he said on Instagram, Ayem Nour is delighted. On the Web, while Amel Bent and Vitaa both wrote to the star “Welcome to the Band” and “Welcome to the Mr family”, the columnist of Cyril Hanouna, she commented: “Everything is Okay!” with applause and a heart.

Ayem Nour thrilled for Naps

A reference to a title from the Naps discography, which hit stores with “The Kiffance”, in 2021. In 2022, his arrival at Indifference prod (which also takes care of Slimane, Camélia Jordana, Dadju) is not the only good news for 36-year-old Nabil Boukhobza. The star from Marseille has not been idle in the studio. This year alone, he released 13 tracks including “Marseilles Cancún”,“The little Marseilles” and “The Maxance“. He also collaborated with Végédream (“We usually”), July (“Pink Paper”), as well as with Alonzo and Ninho (“Everything is fine“).

Titles that have necessarily atmosphere Ayem Nour, very music lover. The former host of Mad Magis a big fan of rap, for having shot in the music videos of “Celebration” a song by Chris Brown, Tyga, Wiz Khalifa and Lil Wayne, as well as “You and me” signed Colonel Reyel – all in 2012.

A fanfare comeback on C8

Mother of a little Ayvin-Aaron Miclet, born in 2016, the lovely 33-year-old brunette always remains very connected to the novelties. In withdrawal for a little while, she made her big comeback around the table of the columnists of Do not touch My TVon C8, where it belongs. In a very Eva Mendes look, always, the beauty confirms that she still has some under the pedal, and that she captures the light better than anyone!

