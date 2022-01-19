she finds a lipstick written in the elevator of her home in Belgrade

Novak Djokovic returns with surprise to his home in Belgrade, after all the controversy following his expulsion from Australia.

Novak Djokovic has returned to Belgrade after the conclusion – negative for him – of the odyssey he experienced following his landing in Australia with a visa deemed invalid, as it was based on a medical exemption from the Covid vaccine that was not allowed. That visa was canceled twice, with a final final decision that caused the tennis champion to be expelled from the country where he should have played the Australian Open, which began earlier this week.

The 34-year-old will therefore not be able to defend the title he won last year at the Rod Laver Arena or put others on the board in addition to the 9 already brought home, of the 20 of the Grand Slam that make him one of the greatest tennis players in history. Djokovic landed at Belgrade airport around noon last Monday, coming from Dubai where he had made a stopover on his return journey from Australia, and immediately after landing he headed – accompanied by his brother Djordje – in his penthouse located in the residential district of Novi Beograd.

Here he was greeted, much to his amazement, by a message written in lipstick on the elevator mirror. “Nole, you are our winner!“, he printed the hand – evidently female – of a roommate of the number one in the world, with a lot of heart and the sign of a kiss given on the mirror. The walls of the lift were also covered with drawings of children and messages of support for Djokovic. Belgrade and Serbia are unreservedly on the side of their champion and symbol, from the top political leaders – President Vucic in the first place, who attacked Australia harshly – to ordinary people, who in the days of the tug-of-war it poured into the streets to get its voice to the tennis player who was suspended in limbo on the other side of the world.

Now Djokovic is considering, reports Repubblica, the possibility of ask Australia for substantial compensation, in the order of 5 million dollars (4.4 million euros), even higher than the 4.5 prize that goes to the winner of the tournament currently taking place in Melbourne. The reasons given by his lawyers are two: not only not having been able to compete, but also being compensated for the period of unjust detention (the tennis player was confined twice in the infamous Park Hotel intended for refugees, for a total of five days).

For now, no official move has yet been made: after all the bass drum of the last two weeks, the Serbian champion considers it appropriate to adopt a low profile to let the controversy settle a bit. Then we will also have to study the next steps on the field, given that the refusal to get vaccinated – which seems unbreakable – jeopardizes his participation in several tournaments, from 1000 Americans to Roland Garros, with the consequent danger of having to give up even the top of the world ranking.