She forces her boyfriend to pay for plastic surgery for infidelity – People – Culture

She forces her boyfriend to pay for plastic surgery for infidelity
TikTok user tells how she got the surgery she wanted thanks to infidelity.
TikTok: @userg01728011
The woman’s story went viral on social media. He assures that it was worth it.
August 18, 2022, 07:04 AM
Social networks like TikTok make it easy for users to find out about the most curious and crazy stories. The so-called ‘Story Time’ are one of the contents that most interest Internet users.
This time, The video of a young woman who says that she discovered her partner was unfaithful and how she managed to forgive him drew attention.
Although many people do not forgive infidelity for the world, the TikTok woman decided to do it in exchange for cosmetic surgery.
The ‘tiktoker’ recounts that, when her partner asked her what she could do to remedy her mistake, she insisted that she should pay for the nose jobbecause it was the part of his body that generated insecurity.
“I told the guy that I would continue to see him, but I had to pay for the nose job that I really wanted because it made me insecure. I also didn’t want my time to be wasted because what if he cheats on me again?“explained the young woman.
But as the saying goes: ‘he who does it once, does it twice and three’. The man was unfaithful to the woman again, which ended their relationship. However, she emphasizes that it was worth it, because she got what she wanted: a surgery that costs between 4,000 and 8,000 dollars. (between 17 and 34 million Colombian pesos).
Trends WEATHER
