She gives birth in a Tesla, while the Autopilot takes her to the hospital – Corriere.it

Her name is Maeve Lily and born in the front seat of the car: the father helped his wife to give birth after having entered the automatic driving system

L’Autopilot the semi-automatic driving system present on the Tesla. Often discussed by insiders who question its real capabilities, but also by American security authorities who have often judged it unreliable. However, this time the Autopilot was the protagonist of a beautiful story with a happy ending.

The first child born on board a Tesla A mother from Philadelphia gave birth to what was quickly renamed the Tesla baby. The newborn was indeed given birth in the front seat of a Tesla while the Autopilot was in operation. The extraordinary birth, reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, occurred last September as Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, were taking their three-year-old son to kindergarten. Mom, Yiran Sherry, had the waters break just as she was stuck in traffic. With the contractions increasing rapidly and the traffic barely moving, the couple realized they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time. At this point Keating Sherry entered the Autopilot heading for the hospital, 20 minutes away in the western suburb of Paoli. Keating Sherry told the paper that he kept a hand on the wheel while assisting his wife.

The reliability of the Autopilot She was holding my hand to the point that I thought she was going to break it, Keating Sherry told theInquirer. I was saying Yiran, OK, focus on your breathing. It was advice for myself too. My adrenaline was going up. Yiran Sherry said the decision whether or not to try to wait to give birth until they reached the hospital was distressing. She eventually gave birth to her daughter as they arrived at the hospital, whispering: Oh, my God, Keating. exit. The nurses then cut the baby’s umbilical cord in the front seat of the car. The couple named their daughter Maeve Lily. Thanks to the genius Tesla engineers for the brilliant autopilot, Keating Sherry later said.

