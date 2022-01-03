She gives birth in flight and leaves the newborn in the waste basket

She gave birth on an airplane and immediately dropped the baby in the toilet waste container.

It happened on a scheduled flight that departed from Madagascar and landed in Mauritius. The newborn was found alive shortly after landing.

The protagonist of childbirth (and abandonment) during the flight is a twenty-year-old woman now guarded in the hospital. Both she and the baby are in good health, Mauritius airport authorities say.

The newborn, the BBC said, was found by chance by the airport staff, boarded the Air Mauritius aircraft for a customs check. The staff noticed the toilet paper heavily stained with blood, then opened the waste container and saw the child, rushed to the hospital.

The woman is a citizen of Madagascar who arrived in Mauritius for a two-year employment contract. She denies that she is the mother, but medical checks carried out in the hospital have shown that she has just given birth.

Now she is guarded and, as soon as the medical examinations are completed, she will be charged with abandoning a newborn.

