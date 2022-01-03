She gives birth on the plane and throws a newborn in the bathroom bin, found alive during the checks

The woman initially denied that the baby was hers but underwent a medical examination which confirmed that she had just given birth.

The discovery made by the employees of the Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius is as singular as it is absurd. On board a plane that had just landed in the main airport of the island country of East Africa, a newborn baby that the mother had thrown away in the dumpster in the bathroom of the aircraft. The episode on New Year’s Day, Saturday 1 January 2022, on board a scheduled flight of the local airline Air Mauritius. The flight had taken place normally and the aircraft had landed without particular problems and therefore no one had noticed anything. The discovery, which helped save the baby’s life, in fact happened by chance only when the airport agents decided to check the plane by carrying out some routine customs checks.

Only when they entered the bathroom did the inspectors hear moans from the dumpster and discovered that inside there was a child with the umbilical cord still attached. So the rescue was started and the little boy was rushed to a public hospital for the necessary treatment. In the meantime, investigations have begun which in a few hours have led to the discovery of the person responsible for the gesture: the child’s mother. The woman was among the passengers on the flight and would have given birth on the way from Madagascar to Mauritius. The woman, stopped and questioned by officers, initially denied that the baby was hers but underwent a medical examination which confirmed that she had just given birth. The woman was hospitalized but both her and her baby are fine. It is a twenty-year-old young woman who arrived in Mauritius with a two-year work permit, now she has to answer for neglect of a minor.