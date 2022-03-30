She got involved with Shiba Inu SHIB, where is Elon Musk now?

photo freepik.com

The decline in interest in the Shiba Inu meme coin confirms the January forecasts. Over the past fourteen days, the number of SHIBs has decreased by more than 60,000.

Trading with SquaredFinancial

Specialists thought that Bitcoin would dominate in 2022. While probitcoin strategists were confident in the future of the oldest cryptocurrency, they predicted big sales in altcoins. Many investors bought the popular meme cryptocurrencies. In the last few days, most cryptocurrency rates have increased by a dozen or so, several dozen percent. And the same thing happens with Shiba Inu. In 14 days the price has increased by almost 20%, and in a week more than 16%.

However, this did not stop investors from making the decision to sell. It only took two weeks for the number of Shiba Inu addresses to drop. The demand for the token is also decreasing. The popular meme coin is losing in the eyes of investors as interest in ApeCoin grows. Although the developers of the latter have announced many different functionalities, there is no shortage of voices that APE is as useful as Shiba Inu or Dogecoin.

Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD Analysis

Shiba is not doing well today… His quotes are looking bad, in fact there is already talk of the end of Shiba. And the truth is that the cryptocurrency slows down its progress and always ends up in minuscule values ​​compared to other strong market assets.

At the moment the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency is at $0.00002738. Indeed, as we have been saying, it has fallen to 1.46% in a single day, although on a weekly scale it still intends to maintain the increases that we can see at 16.93%. The capitalization and the volume of the market offer us low values, such as 15,034,908,919 and 1,776,876,411 dollars.

Real-time chart of Shiba Inu SHIB SHIBUSD cryptocurrency quotes over a one-day time frame