‘She had one too many’: Kylie Jenner responds that weird behavior in video has fans worried if she’s on drugs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: “The Kardarshians” star Kylie Jenner on Wednesday, Aug. 24, welcomed family and friends to the Kylie Cosmetics Ulta Beauty launch party in California. The social media mogul arrived at the event wearing a white dress while holding hands with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

However, fans were concerned about how disoriented Kylie looked in a TikTok video during the event’s photoshoot, with some even claiming she was on drugs and on the verge of depression. . The event had all the Kardashian sisters and Travis Barker in attendance.

According to The Sun, the clip zoomed in on Kylie apparently struggling to sit up. The beauty mogul’s attention continued to fluctuate over time, trying to keep her cool. Stormi also looked worried for her mother as she looked at her, although Kylie looked in another direction. The video was captioned “Kylie had one too many. She’s on!

Kylie wore a white dress for Kylie’s cosmetic launch (Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Fans questioned Kylie’s behavior in the comments section of the video stating that her conduct was not correct. “It’s not tired…. She’s onto something,” one person hypothesized. Another commented: “It looks like pills unfortunately. Others believed the young mum’s actions were due to “exhaustion” after caring for two children at home. “Something was wrong. She didn’t look like herself that day,” another worried fan said. Meanwhile, Kylie replied on TikTok, “Oh my god those comments. I don’t take drugs and I’m not on the verge of depression. But thank you for your concern. »

Kylie dispels drug use rumors (Kylie Jenner/Reddit)

Kylie launched the beauty line in 2014, however, in 2021 Kylie made the decision to relaunch the brand with new vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and paraben-free products and formulas. Event guests also celebrated the new product with a game of skee ball, drinks and face painting. Kendall Jenner’s brand of tequila 818 was another attraction at the event. In an interaction with E! news, Kylie said she feels the most confident whenever her kids are around.

The Kardashian sisters were seen together for the cosmetics launch (Kylie Jenner/ Instagram)

“I feel confident. Whenever Stormi is around, I always feel confident,” she said. “I feel really beautiful when I just love when I get out of the shower, and I feel great, fresh and clean, and then I also feel the most beautiful when Ariel [Tejada] does my makeup and events like this.

