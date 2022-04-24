she had three doses of vaccine but she gets a 100 euro fine – Il Tempo





She was vaccinated in the European Parliament as an MEP in the ranks of the League. Alessandra Basso is regularly trivaccinated, she gave the third dose on December 16th. You have the green steps but you have also been fined by the Italian state. She has to pay 100 euros as she is not vaccinated to the Ministry of Health and the Revenue Agency.

An incredible joke, so much so that the MEP posted a video on Facebook in which she explains her absurd story. Basso, who is over fifty years old, says that last week she received the registered letter with which the Ministry of Health and the Revenue Agency ask her to explain why she did not get vaccinated and if she has any particular exemptions from which the system Italian health is not aware. But she is absolutely in order. You made the first two doses in the European Parliament in Brussels and the third in Strasbourg. You have a French green pass totally comparable to the Italian one and valid throughout the European Union. This is the demonstration of the flaws in the Italian vaccine registry that did not register the vaccine of the MEP. Cases like that of Basso are unfortunately not isolated. In fact, there are many Italian citizens who are receiving the communication in these days that they will be fined despite having done all the required vaccines.