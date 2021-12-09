She has arrived! Here is the new Ducati DesertX 2022

The chassis of the Ducati DesertX uses a new steel trellis frame, which works in combination with long travel suspension with specific settings. The 46mm diameter upside-down fork offers 230mm of travel, the mono allows for 220mm of rear wheel travel. Both suspensions are Kayaba units, fully adjustable. 250 i mm of ground clearance, 220 i kg of bike weight (dry, 223 in odm)

DesertX features completely new wheels for a Ducati: spoked rims in the size of 21 “at the front and 18” at the rear. The original equipment tubeless tires are the Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR in the sizes: 90 / 90-21 M / C 54V M + S TL and 150/70 R 18 M / C 70V M + S TL. DesertX will also be homologated both to fit more off-road-oriented tires (90 / 90-21 M / C 54R M + S TL and 150/70 – 18 M / C 70R M + S TL), and for more road tires. (90/90 – 21 M / C 54V TL and 150/70 R 18 M / C 70V TL).

The front braking system is characterized by the presence of Brembo M50 monobloc radial calipers with 4 30 mm diameter pistons, axial pump with adjustable levers and double 320 mm front disc with aluminum flange. At the rear, on the other hand, we find a single 265 mm diameter disc on which a twin-piston floating caliper, again from Brembo, works. ABS is a cornering type.

The saddle is positioned 875 mm from the ground, but the seat can be reduced by mounting the lowered saddle (available as an accessory) and can be lowered further by installing the lowered suspension kit (also available as an accessory). The load capacity of the bike is 240 kg and the aluminum cases, available as an accessory, have a total volume of 76 liters, which can become a total of 117 liters in combination with the top case.

The tank has over 21 l of capacity of the e an additional rear tank with a capacity of 8 l is available as an option. The transfer of petrol from the rear to the front tank is suggested to the rider through the dashboard when the fuel level inside the front tank drops below a certain threshold and can be activated through the controls on the handlebar.