She has rushed to register food companies in Chinese customs since January 1st

Countdown for companies exporting food to China. Starting from New Year’s they have to register with Chinese Customs, failing that, not even a panettone will cross the border of a huge market. In these hours of celebration but feverish for companies in the sector, the goal is only one: to close in time the long and complex procedure that Beijing required in the middle of the year to trace all the products entering the country and guarantee their authenticity . Excellent intentions, of course, but things are not that simple nor do they always go smoothly, on the contrary. There is a lot of anxiety, because without the registration of the company in Customs it will not be possible to import or distribute the products.

A huge market

After the US, China became the world’s second largest food and beverage importer in 2016. Data from the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) reveals that, over the past decade, China’s food imports have grown at an average annual rate of 17.4%. In 2019 before the pandemic, 2,283 food products were imported from 176 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, Beijing’s import figure was 110 billion dollars and the main exporters Brazil, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Promising but extremely complex market, with a regulatory system at different levels, to ensure the quality and safety of imported food products. Large quantities of products are returned or destroyed due to lack of conformity or quality irregularities, causing significant losses to both importing and exporting companies. In the event of more serious infringements, the company may have its import license revoked and trade banned in the future. For this reason, the new regulation has created many perplexities and the urgency to comply.

All-round support

For Italy too, food in China represents a great added value. The Embassy in Beijing, the ICE, the competent ministries have done everything to promote the correct application of the Regulation of 13 April 2021 with which the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) issued the “Measures administrative regulations on the registration of foreign producers of imported foods ”, which will come into force starting from January 1, 2022. Compared to the current legislation, there are significant changes, especially to obtain registration for all agri-food products. Until now, only foreign producers of meat products, fish products, dairy products (including infant formula) had to register. With the new regulation, on the other hand, starting from 2022, foreign producers of all other categories of food (health food, food for special medical purposes and even drinks, sweets) will also have to obtain approval for registration by the GACC.

The obligation applies to everyone

The list of super controlled products is endless, ranging from meat products and meat products, casings, aquatic products, dairy products, bee products, eggs and egg products, edible fats and oils, filled pasta, edible grains, industrial grain and malt milling products, fresh and dehydrated vegetables and dried beans, seasonings, nuts and seeds, dried fruit, unroasted coffee beans and cocoa beans, special diet foods.