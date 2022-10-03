News

She hid with her dogs in her closet and was saved from Ian

Posted at 10:36 ET (14:36 ​​GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

She hid with her dogs in her closet and was saved from Ian playing



1:26

Posted at 10:04 ET (14:04 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

How to ask FEMA for help if you were affected by Hurricane Ian


2:49

Posted at 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

This is how families seek shelter amid floods by Ian


2:59

Posted at 05:10 ET (09:10 GMT) Monday, October 3, 2022

Teen rescues cat amid Hurricane Ian


1:46

Posted at 19:02 ET (23:02 GMT) Sunday, October 2, 2022

Devastation in Florida by the passage of Ian


4:20

Posted at 19:01 ET (23:01 GMT) Sunday, October 2, 2022

New flooding impacts Southwest Florida


3:07

Posted at 16:44 ET (20:44 GMT) Sunday, October 2, 2022

Cameraman helps family cross flood


0:59

Posted at 20:27 ET (00:27 GMT) Saturday, October 1, 2022

Death toll from powerful Hurricane Ian rises


4:09

Posted at 20:19 ET (00:19 GMT) Saturday, October 1, 2022

They warn that the water is full of crocodiles after the passage of Ian


2:42

Posted at 15:55 ET (19:55 GMT) Saturday, October 1, 2022

Ian impacted South Carolina after devastating Florida


2:49

