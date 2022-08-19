“She-Hulk” 1×1, review: Finally a new entertaining and challenging superheroine in Marvel | Marvel, Disney+, Jennifer Walters, Tatiana Maslany | streaming

She-Hulk is the heroine we needed. Ever since the unfriendly Captain Marvel, the MCU has had a hard time showing us truly memorable female characters. Hardly Scarlet Witch manages to be the exception, because series like “Ms. Marvel” make it clear that although Marvel Studios has interesting female superheroes, their adaptations can be anything but. But this is not one of those times.

The new Disney + series recently premiered its first chapter, and what a success it has been! Since its start, the series promises laughter, action, mischief and above all a lot of feminine power.

Breaking the superhero stereotype

The story follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who, after a car accident, ends up absorbing the blood of her cousin Bruce Banner and, therefore, also his powers.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who by acquiring the powers of the Hulk, is destined to be a superhero. Photo: Disney+ capture

From here, our protagonist is going to surprise us by realizing that the serious problems that our beloved Hulk once had after his transformation are just an itch for her.

And it is not for less, because this woman, unlike other MCU heroines, simply wants to do good from her profession as a lawyer; no joining the Avengers, no traveling the multiverse, just continuing to fight for people’s rights.

Crushing male egos

Defeating the Hulk in combat, one of the strongest superheroes on Earth, who has only been defeated by Thanos and Thor, is no small feat. But She-Hulk does it without much effort and in record time.

Bruce Banner is humiliated by Jennifer Walters during his training as the Hulk. Photo: Disney+ capture

The latter is no coincidence, because although many of us love our beloved Bruce Banner, this is the story of Jennifer Walters, who already makes it clear that she is outlined to be a better Hulk than one of the first Avengers.

Likewise, Jennifer’s reflection on anger control reveals a little of what this character has been through.

“I’m great at controlling my anger. I do it all the time. When they compliment me on the street. When incompetent men explain my own work to me. I do it basically on a daily basis, otherwise they’ll say I’m moody or difficult or they might even kill me. So I’m an anger management expert, because I do it infinitely more than you.” said.

Of course, these words have created controversy in networks -especially among men-, but this is part of his own speech, which is curiously very similar to what “Captain Marvel” wanted to achieve.

Tatiana Maslany’s speech as Jennifer Walters is a clear feminist message from director Jessica Gao. Photo: Disney+ capture

The big difference here is that this protagonist is better presented and does not end up being “the strongest” in a forced way, as was Carol Danvers, who despite being played by a great actress like Brie Larson, became an unpleasant character and conceited.

What the MCU needed

This 2022 has been the worst for Marvel. “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” disappointed by not taking advantage of his own concept; “Thor: Love and Thunder” was another flabby comedy from Taika Waititi; “Ms. Marvel” went dark after its first few episodes; and only “Moon Knight” ended up convincing.

“She Hulk” promises to be an endearing story and is the second best Marvel production so far in its disappointing 2022. Photo: Disney+ capture

“She-Hulk” has started off on the right foot. Now we just have to wait for every Thursday to see what other surprises this story has in store for us.

“She-Hulk” 1×01 hid QR with a gift from Marvel: here’s how to have it

Jennifer Walters arrives at the MCU as Bruce Banner’s cousin. Photo: Marvel

To the scan the QR of “She-Hulk” in the chapter 1, which appears at minute 6:20the interested party will be directed to an official Marvel page and will be able to access a comic of the heroine which bears the name: The savage She-Hulk #1 of 1980, by Stan Lee.