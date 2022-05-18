Entertainment

“She-Hulk” releases first trailer

The first trailer and poster for “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes” is now available. The new comedy series will be available exclusively on Disney+ starting August 17.

This new production stars Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in legal cases related to the superhuman.

Executive Producer Kevin Feige, Chairman of Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, welcomed Tatiana Maslany to The Walt Disney Company’s 2022 Upfront Presentation in New York. Both shared details of the next premiere and presented the new trailer to the attendees.

Directed by Kat Coiro (episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as the main writer, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes revolves around Jennifer Walters ( Tatiana Maslany).

The series follows Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single lawyer in her 30s who is also a seven-foot-tall green giant.

The nine-episode series features a host of veterans from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including Mark Ruffalo as the Intelligent Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

