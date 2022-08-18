“She Hulk”, the new Marvel series

“She Hulk”, which marks the end of “Phase 4” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the sequel to “Black Panther”.

“Inexperienced”, “confused”, “insecure”… are some of the adjectives with which Tatiana Maslany describes her character in “She Hulk”, the Marvel series about a young lawyer who, overnight , discovers and must learn to live with his new superpowers, much to his chagrin. “She is a woman who is trying to order her life and suddenly something huge happens to her, but she doesn’t want to do anything about it. She doesn’t want to be a superhero,” details the actress about the new fiction, which Disney + premieres this Friday.

After years of insistence by fans of the Marvel universe, the entertainment factory ventured to transfer to the screen the life of Jennifer Walters, a lawyer specialized in defending “super humans” who, by mistake, receives a blood transfusion. blood of his cousin: neither more nor less than the robust Hulk, embodied again by Mark Ruffalo. Until now, only comic book readers knew “She Hulk” (Hulka or Giganta, in the Spanish-speaking world), a heroine that the actress in charge of bringing her to life on television identifies as the “antithesis” of what it means to be a superhero. “The series has the contrast between a huge world of superheroes who are begging for her to go with them and the will of her, who wants to live her life as a normal person,” advances Maslany, winner of an Emmy for the science fiction phenomenon. “Orphan Black”.

THE MARVEL LABEL WITH MORE HUMOR AND LESS INTENSITY This constant “denial” of the protagonist is what has allowed its writers to change the usual intensity of Marvel fictions for a much lighter tone, which takes itself less seriously and seeks the complicity of the viewer. Part of the novelty is explained by its creator, Jessica Gao, whom the franchise signed precisely because her resume is completely different from the action sagas. Her signature appears in episodes of series like the surreal “Rick and Morty” and the parody “Silicon Valley.”

Even so, the writer decided to stay faithful to the original comics, known for being irreverent, subversive and with much more accentuated social criticism than in other company stories. She didn’t even give up one of the characteristics of the “She Hulk” vignettes: When the protagonist breaks the fourth wall and addresses the public to analyze her actions. “It was crucial that she be in the series,” says Maslany. “It’s a way for the protagonist to be friends with the audience, to invite her on her adventure and connect with her in a very intimate way.”

“I HOPE MANY YOUNG WOMEN SEE IT AND FEEL REFLECTED” “She Hulk,” which marks the end of “Phase 4” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside the sequel to “Black Panther,” is also her second all-female series after “Ms. Marvel.” And it is that not long ago the idea of ​​a superhero production led exclusively by a woman was not part of Hollywood’s plans. Brie Larson became the first actress to star in a Marvel movie with “Captain Marvel” in 2019.