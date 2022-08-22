She Hulk: the secrets of the recording of the new Marvel series

The universe Marvel continues to expand, and the long-awaited premiere of the new series “She Hulk: Defender of Heroes“, on the platform Disney Plusstarring Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo Y Ginger Gonzaga It is one more step in the most profitable superheroic chronology in entertainment.

The episodes of the green heroine promise to articulate with other referents of the MCUwithin the timeline of the films “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Y “Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings“, which open the way for a cast of titans with a female quota (Scarlett Johansson -and her Black Widow- was the only woman among the original Avengers).

The story follows the lawyer Jennifer Walterscousin of Bruce Bannerand how he achieves the powers of the Hulk (the character he embodies Mark Ruffalo), surviving a car accident.

With gags and winks to the fans, the “mighty force of law”, humorously personified by Tatiana Maslany, will be fighting to save the universe and succeed in the tribunes: a kinship with dare devilMatt Murdock’s alter ego.

In fact the character played by charlie coxwho will return to Disney with “Daredevil: Born Again“ after passing through Netflix, He will just appear in the last chapters of “she-hulkAnd he will probably be the one who offers to join the new defenders (“The Defenders” can be seen on Disney+ from June)

“She Hulk”, unlike series like “loki” either “WandaVision”which had drama as its core, is closer to the comedy format that flirts with the sitcom.

For that reason, it was not a surprise that the comedian and actress were summoned Ginger Gonzaga to interpret to Nikki Ramos, the best friend of the protagonist. The former partner of the actor Jim Carreycomplements with his character the world of the cousin of Hulk.

In interview with News the actress told some of the secrets of the series that premiered last Thursday on the streaming platform Disney+, and that it will present new adventures every week (there will be nine chapters).

News: She Hulk, like other Marvel products, has a great deal of humor. How much room is there for improvisation?

Gonzaga:A wonderful atmosphere was created and the script is very good. You know you can go in where you can get the joke, it’s great that we have a lot of funny people on the show. Tatiana was not unknown to us in that aspect and we were very lucky, we were able to improvise a lot.

News: How difficult is it to develop that humor when there are characters that will later be completely modified in the CGI?

Gonzaga: Very good question. Well, the recording of the acting part is done as we always do. And each actor does his thing more or less as he wants. But el CGI weighs heavily on the physical action part, or when they use a raised ramp for Tatiana to walk on, that way she looks taller. That conditions a little all the movement, all the most physical part. You can’t decide that your character is going to move to the left, because he has to stay on a ramp that goes straight. So the only limitation is that: the physical part in the scenes where a lot of CGI is used. But verbally, we can do whatever we want.

News: How important is cast chemistry and how do you cultivate it?

Gonzaga: It is something very important. The truth is that Tatiana is great and we had a lot of fun. On the set we are all together, there are days we have parties and dancesometimes in the cuts between sequences we get together to chat, or each one goes to walk their dogs for a while… In other words, there is a lot of time in which we are not recording, and in that time we play games, I do crossword puzzles, we all have a good time, it’s a very nice experience.

News: Is there a Marvel rundown of empowered women?

Gonzaga: I don’t think this wave of female superheroes is new. It’s something that has always been in comics, superheroines always existed there. And now they are finally giving them their own TV series, and a more prominent place in this whole universe. Happily, andWe are at a time when heroines are being given a new life., and studios hire more women and even in comics there are more female authors working. So it seems to me that it is the perfect timing for a series like She-Hulk. The truth is that I am very excited.

News: The heroine’s friend is usually the voice that encourages her to take risks, or, on the contrary, the one that alerts her. Which of the two do you get?

Gonzaga: Nikki is a girl who considers that the world is ahead of her. I act her like a brave girl bordering on stupid, a girl who does not measure the danger. A bit like me in real life. She doesn’t think that she can get hurt, because You know you can get out of any situation. to be presented. Without a doubt, she has to offer Jen Walters a very good friendship, the treatment between them is very interesting.