‘She Hulk’, were the villains always the spectators? -The Vortex

Before getting into the subject, I think it’s very important to emphasize something: ‘She Hulk’ was an interesting experiment. Especially when you realize that many of her themes addressed a good amount of her audience, mainly her own negativity.

“Yes, maybe I love Mexico but… couldn’t I smile more?”

That is to say, in an ideal world, the She Hulk series would have been widely accepted by a female audience; adolescents and young women who would see themselves reflected in how a lawyer deals -despite her superpowers- with misogynistic men, situations where her gender is seen as less, treated professionally as less, but above all, how a group of men jealous of the power that may have or reach a woman, they are able to form an internet forum with the sole intention of ridiculing and destroying her; and how, above all and despite everything, Jennifer empowers herself, controls her anger, gets ahead, embraces her sexuality, and opens herself to the possibility of one day discovering herself as “the popular girl” and how her own self-esteem makes amends with it .

But, in effect, it seems that most of the public who saw -and focused on complaining about the series-, were precisely men similar to those that it reflects, who did not understand that despite being a product of the MCU this had to taken with humor and openness, not expecting punches, explosions, or the appearance of Wolverine and Mephisto in every episode. That is why many are disappointed and catalog it as the worst Marvel product currently on Disney +.

Here only a very short selection of reviews

And I understand about complaining, I particularly am even half famous among my acquaintances because “I don’t like anything”. But certainly one thing is to complain about what could have been better narratively speaking, or in terms of production or acting, proposing above all how it could perhaps be improved. And it is quite another to complain about a “political agenda” or how “Marvel tries to impose women as better superheroines over men”, which in addition to being a hoax, is a misogynistic projection that rarely has even see with the series or movie that is being talked about. In other words, I think it’s fair to say that ‘Captain Marvel’ is bad because of its plot, not because Brie Larson needs to improve her attitude when interviewed.

“Phew! and worse with that unfeminine haircut”

I greatly praise not only the bet that was ‘She Hulk’, which in my opinion was much more enriching and enjoyable than, for example, ‘Moon Knight’ or ‘Eternals’, because playing between being and non-canonical, it gave us the opportunity to see Marvel characters that we would once never imagine could even be mentioned -let alone interpreted- such as Mr Immortal from the Great Lakes Avengers, Frogman, the Wrecking Crew, or even the villainous Titania, who was brilliantly adapted to a more current concept of influencer .

I can understand that the CGI was not the best, because the budget -as they refer to in the end- was not enough to have an immaculate Hulk in each scene; but I think focusing on that technicality again proves the point that the show is making fun of, because you’re not supposed to come back every week for the action sequences, or the characters that the show might introduce, but to see a girl have fun twerking, sweeping the floor with the bullies, and ultimately, even making fun of what many fans -including me- complain about how predictable the endings of each MCU production tend to be, and when the hell we can finally see the X-men.

“That sucker! Tell them your truths!”

She Hulk did not come to break a paradigm, nor to be the basis of a new extension of the MCU; her simple and honest intention was to amuse us, to bring to the screen a heroine that girls could really relate to, as well as to bring to light the much criticized, but inherently present, male toxicity that is complained about by those who mainly exercise it. or justify.

No, it’s not my favorite Marvel series or product, but I’m sorry I understood your intention and I enjoyed it every week. I wasn’t a fan of a couple of loose ends like the huge syringe that we never saw again, nor was I a fan of Skaar’s unnecessary and unimpressive performance, but damn! I hope KEVIN doesn’t give up giving him another chance with a new season.

“We painted the whole house without leaving a….WHAT IS THAT?”

That doesn’t look like the Conan Space Hulk I was expecting!

Related

Comments

comments