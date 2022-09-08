she is already making out with another rapper!

She had started a romance with Pete Davidson when she was in the middle of a divorce from Kanye West, the father of her children. A real beacon in the night she went through, Kim Kardashian was able to count on the comedian for several months, stationed in the weekly show Saturday Night Live, to find a smile.

She collaborates with Dr Dre!

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out between them. Citing conflicting schedules, and not enough time to see each other, the two inseparable part ways. And Kanye West is the first to rejoice. Privately, sources say Kim Kardashian is devastated, while Pete Davidson has reportedly started post-traumatic therapy to recover from the rapper’s violent attacks during his entire relationship with his ex-wife…

This does not prevent the show from continuing (as always) with the Kardashians. Khloé and Kourtney’s sister announced great news on August 9 on her Instagram account. After having marketed perfumes, make-up, underwear, and more recently creams, the businesswoman has decided to launch a new challenge, in a new field: audio headphones.

To be sure of success, she trusted one of the big names in the sector, Beats. The company, first created by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, was acquired in 2014 by Apple, for 3 billion dollars, making the first rapper the richest in history (ahead of Puff Daddy, Jay-Z, and of course… Kanye West).

“This collaboration is special“

With Snoop Dogg’s producer, Eminem, and 50 Cent, she is therefore launching her own Beats Fit Pro (at a price of €229.95), in nude tones, which are reminiscent of her foundation shades, Moon, Dune and Earth. She explains to her subscribers: “I wanted to break with the idea that headphones should be colorful. This collaboration is special because it lets you blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.“.

