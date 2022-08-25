she is also a famous actress

This August 25 Blake Lively this party because he reached his 35 years surrounded by her husband, daughters and loved ones, such as her older sister, Robyn Lively, with whom she bears a great physical resemblance.

But those are not the only ties that bind these two beautiful women. because both are actresses and have participated in major projects.

They also have a great relationship and are confidants, so they have been seen in public appearances together like the time they showed off in the front row of Michael Kors. “She is my best friend and my second mom,” Blake, who is the youngest of five children, has come to say.

Who is Robyn, the beautiful sister of Blake Lively?

The oldest of the Livelys is called Robyn and she is also an actress, appeared in the movie the teenage witch (1989) and since then his career has been on the rise.

Although he has not stolen as many spotlights as his younger sister, he can boast of having participated in other projects such as The fantastic car, X Files Y Twin Peaks, most between the 80s and 90s when he became one of the most popular faces on television.

Later this would inspire the smallest of the group to follow in his footsteps, without rivalry or competition. Even Ryan Reynolds’ own wife He has cataloged her as “the nanny” of his offspring.

Currently Robyn Lively is 50 years old, she is the mother of three children: Baylen, Kate and Wyatt, fruit of her marriage to Bart Johnson, with whom she has been united since 1999, according to Hello.

Among his most recent projects, the series Gortimer Gibbon’s Life On Normal Street for Amazon Studios as Gortimer Gibbon’s mother.