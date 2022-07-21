She is Caitlin Burles the double of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman

Caitlin Burles is a model and voice actress, best known for her role as the double on the big screen of the Israeli Hollywood star, Gal Gadot.

Just a few days ago, she was authorized to share some photographs of her on her Instagram account, such as the Wonder Womanin Wonder Woman 1984. The images show the beautiful woman in her superhero costume, with the typical colors, blue, red and gold.

The post, which has more than 20 thousand likes, has comments such as “they chose well”, “you are incredible” and “you are my real Wonder Woman”. The actress also confessed in her post that she made her first movie with Gadot six years ago.

In this film, Burles also participated as an athletic horsewoman. She, well, she doesn’t want to be just someone else’s double forever in her career. She, although she has not yet received the opportunity that she so longs for.

Movies in which Caitlin Burles has been the double of Gal Gadot

Caitlin Burles has been a voice actress for Gal Gadot in the movies: Criminal (2016), wonder-woman (2017), Justice League (2017) and wonder-woman 1984 (2020).

During the filming of the League of Justice, Gadot was pregnant so she had to be substituted in many scenes. In an interview, the actress revealed that she suffered from a lot of nausea and Caitlin took her place.

Martha Higareda, the Mexican double of Gal Gadot?

Burles may be Gal Gadot’s big-screen doppelganger, but there are many who say that actress Martha Higareda is identical to Wonder Woman.

It all started with a photo that the Mexican uploaded to her Instagram account. In the photograph she appears in profile, with a high ponytail and the sun in the background.

Internet users filled the publication with different opinions, but several agree that if Higareda came to personify Wonder Woman, no one would notice the difference.

According to them, the actresses look alike in their eyebrows, lips and gestures. The only problem would be height, but with a good editing job, Hollywood can do anything.

And who do you think looks more like the beautiful Gal Gadot?

VIDEO: