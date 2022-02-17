“She is desperate and out of control”, Íngrid Betancourt’s response to Piedad Córdoba

They say that in politics the best defense is attack and that is exactly what they are saying about Piedad Córdoba, who attacked Íngrid Betancourt and accused her of being a friend of Carlos Castaño, who was the top leader of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

In the statements that Córdoba gave to Caracol Radio, the former congresswoman assured that when she was kidnapped by the paramilitaries, Castaño himself told her about his friendship with Betancourt, but that at that time he did not give it importance. In addition, she said that, supposedly, the now presidential candidate had been a political adviser to the former paramilitary chief.

“Ingrid causes me pain, a lot of pain. She is like the Colombian National Team, she appears every 4 years and does not qualify. I can’t get out of the astonishment of what they say about me about the kidnapped. None of them thanked me, they didn’t even send me a Christmas card after everything I did,” Córdoba said in the interview.

In dialogue with SEMANA, Íngrid Betancourt responded to Córdoba’s accusations that were made while she was in the Supreme Court of Justice in a proceeding within a process for ‘farcpolitics’ that is being carried out against the former congresswoman.

“What can one answer to that? What he is saying is very absurd. Piedad is desperate and out of control. In any case, the fact that she tries to defend herself with lies makes me reconfirm that she is indeed Teodora Bolívar. That she was an agent of the Farc and that she did use our kidnapping as a political springboard to be president of Colombia”, said the presidential candidate.

For Betancourt it is clear that Córdoba is resorting to a strategy to distort what she has said about manipulation in the delivery of FARC hostages. “Whoever tells lies like that, he is capable of saying anything. He instrumentalized our life for political calculations.”

Piedad Cordoba – Photo: Leon Darío Peláez

Regarding the alleged advice to Carlos Castaño, Betancourt smiled and for several minutes thought about what to answer because, in his opinion, Córdoba’s imagination is so limited that he turned to a topic that is clear in the country. “The truth is so ridiculous that I don’t know what to answer, it’s something very absurd. If that were so, my life would have been different. Besides, that would have been known in a thousand ways a long time ago.”

She recognized that this entire chapter torments her because it reminds her of the long years she was in the power of the FARC, but she knows that she must collaborate with the justice system to report and detail the accusations that she has made against the now candidate for the Senate of the Historical Pact.

“It was a long, heavy and difficult errand. I think that everything I know I related it so that justice has elements of judgment and that it can make a correct analysis of this whole situation. One would like to leave this issue in the trunk of memories, but at the same time one releases the pressure and one must collaborate with the justice system”.

Likewise, he indicated that he agrees with the position of John Frank Pinchao, who stated in Vicky in Week that the case of Córdoba should not go to the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP). “I accompany him because he is absolutely right. One as a victim wants all this to be fully known and there is justice. This cannot enter the JEP with favorable treatment evaluations”.

The presidential candidate reiterated that Córdoba’s relationship with the FARC was a deception for the country and she has no doubt that she simply used the hostages for electoral purposes. In the midst of this scandal, Betancourt considers that the militant of the Historical Pact should decline her aspiration to the Senate.

“Well, it is what one would expect in a country with codes of decency. I think that the kind of attitude of people like Piedad who are examples of that corrupt regime, Well, it will always be the same singsong that it is a persecution, it went behind my back, the people who accuse me are blackmailing me and things like that. They always have the same defense technique. I do not expect an act of decency from her or from the Historical Pact.”

Piedad Córdoba issued an extensive statement in which she denies having committed crimes and stated that her work was purely humanitarian.