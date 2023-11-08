“She is desperate”: Marifer Centeno analyzes Kimberly Loaiza’s revelations about Juan de Dios Pantoja’s infidelity

(Capture YouTube // Capture TikTok)

Kimberly Loaiza She is once again embroiled in controversy regarding her relationship with Juan de Dios Pantoja, On this occasion, the influencer shared the opinion on social networks by publishing a video where she would allegedly reveal all the details about the infidelity she allegedly suffered from the father of her two children, but she did not answer anything about it. given, so He was declared a liar.

In the midst of a scandal, marifer centeno She analyzed the Mexican influencer’s body language at key moments of her explanatory video and also attacked him for not saying anything about the betrayal after announcing the content with that hook.

associates of Today He started by pointing out that Kimberly Loaiza was feeling stressed when the video started, even claiming that her facial expressions were sad.

“It’s a closed situation, so Kimberly Loaiza is keeping every possible information out, that is, she’s censoring information, she’s being very careful, very cautious with her words but she doesn’t plan to talk much. Is.”

According to Centeno, the influencer maintained a closed stance at all times because: “She feels stronger than her critics.” Likewise, she pointed out that in some of the responses she even seemed upset and frustrated by the questions that her followers sent her through the social network.

An example of this situation occurred when they asked him what happened to Juan de Dios Pantoja, as his response was beyond his words: ‘He has slept’,

“The face is sore, the corners of the mouth are turned downwards, but the look… it seems as if it is entertaining him. Ultimately she says nothing and is hiding all possible information, she doesn’t want to say anything, what she wants is to leave us in mystery (…) She covers her mouth, she censors herself. Has been,” Centeno said.

Despite this, the graphologist pointed out that Kimberly Loaiza is probably already tired of the controversy surrounding JD Pantoja’s infidelity.

“He puts his hand on his cheek, showing tiredness. Closed pose, so let’s not do that, he doesn’t want to tell us anything, I don’t understand why he makes videos,” he said.

Finally, Marifer Centeno emphasized the response that the influencer gave when he asked her if ‘infidelity’ had occurred when they had already been separated for a year, but she had talked about those projects. I didn’t say anything that they have in common.

“In law, when a person does not take the test, it is considered true. So, in a way what he’s doing is confirming (…) Ultimately when you can deny something and you don’t, it feels like you’re confirming it,” he said. concluded.