“She is happy because they live in a rather precarious situation.”

2022-02-17
the former striker Samuel Eto’o has finally been condemned to recognize Erika Do Rosario Nieves, a 22-year-old from Madrid, like her daughter. This was declared this Thursday by the court of first instance number 83 of Madrid after the Cameroonian was in absentia and did not attend to the evidence presented against him.
The Sevillian lawyer Fernando Osuna He has been in charge of the legal representation and presented in 2018 the lawsuit of the young woman, the result of a relationship with the African from 23 years ago.
The girl’s mother, a black woman named Adileusaand the former soccer player, met, according to what is stated in the lawsuit, in a nightclub in Madrid in 1997, when Eto’o was active in Leganesafter introducing them to a mutual friend who worked there.
As a result of the relationship, the same lawsuit states, in February 1998 the woman discovered that she was pregnant, which she told him, and then “she told him that she would act responsibly with respect to the common child, although she preferred that she not have the child.”
She also says that “during the pregnancy she tried to communicate with the future father, but he did not answer her phone calls or emails”, to indicate that she notified him by phone that she was going to give birth, without getting a response from her. part.
The girl was born in 1999 at the Fundación Alarcón hospital in Madrid, when Eto’o then I was already playing in the Spanishwithout the African recognizing her at any time.
To move the process forward, Erika Do Rosario Nieves provided biological evidence to support his testimony, which led the judge to admit the claim, although Eto’o He never complied with the requirements of the court.
The sentence condemns the former soccer player to pay a monthly pension for the young woman of 1,400 eurosretroactively from when the claim was filed.
The sentence can be appealed, but Fernando Osuna assures that Eto’o, who lives in Qatar, would have to appear. “And what are you going to argue? Why hasn’t he ever shown signs of life in all this time? The case has been published in the international press and it is impossible for him to claim that he was not aware of it, ”says the lawyer.
And he adds: ”Erika and her mother are very happy because they live in a rather precarious situation. Erika is finishing her teaching studies and earns a little money as a babysitter, but nothing more”.
The lawyer would like to facilitate a meeting between Eto’o and his daughter, although he sees it as difficult. She has achieved it with some of his clients, some as mediatic as Charles Baute and his son Jose Danielwhom the singer recognized in 2021.