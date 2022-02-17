“She is happy because they live in a rather precarious situation.”

2022-02-17

the former striker Samuel Eto’o has finally been condemned to recognize Erika Do Rosario Nieves, a 22-year-old from Madrid, like her daughter. This was declared this Thursday by the court of first instance number 83 of Madrid after the Cameroonian was in absentia and did not attend to the evidence presented against him.

Eto’o, elected as president of the Cameroonian Football Federation

The Sevillian lawyer Fernando Osuna He has been in charge of the legal representation and presented in 2018 the lawsuit of the young woman, the result of a relationship with the African from 23 years ago.

The girl’s mother, a black woman named Adileusaand the former soccer player, met, according to what is stated in the lawsuit, in a nightclub in Madrid in 1997, when Eto’o was active in Leganesafter introducing them to a mutual friend who worked there.

As a result of the relationship, the same lawsuit states, in February 1998 the woman discovered that she was pregnant, which she told him, and then “she told him that she would act responsibly with respect to the common child, although she preferred that she not have the child.”