She is in love! This is the boyfriend of Sasha, the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama | People | Entertainment

The former president of the USA, Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have two daughters whom they love very much. One of them, Sasha, the youngest of the two, apparently found her love at 20 years of age.

The young woman is currently studying at the University of South Californiaand was recently photographed on the streets of The Angels with an attitude of complicity with a boy.

With a boho chic look in violet and fuchsia colors of a mini top and a hip skirt, she saw herself walking being escorted by the one who conquered her heart.

Who is the boyfriend of Sasha Obama, the daughter of Barack Obama?

According to the magazine Hola, the companion of the youngest daughter of Barack and Michelle turned out to be Clifton Powell Jr.who is a member of a well-known family since his father is Ray Clifton Powellthe actor from the United States, starring in films like “Next Friday” and “Chain letter”.

The boy’s mother is Kimberly Croomsowner of an interior design company and a catering company, in addition, she also has an older sister named Maywho runs her own beauty business.

The young man who goes out with Sasha, was born on May 23, 1997, and one of his great friends was the musician Ian Alexander Jr.., who passed away in early 2022 and was the only child of actress Regina King.

Clifton lived his childhood in Ladera Heights, an exclusive neighborhood in California where stars like Tina Turner either Ray Charles. He studied at a private Christian school called Village Christian High School, institution which costs $30,000 a year.

This is how Sasha and Clifton met

Powell Jr. reportedly met Sasha sometime in 2021, after she transferred to the University of Southern California. The young woman was previously studying at the University of Michigan for 2 years.

The boy who fell in love with the youngest daughter of the Obama family, currently works as a commercial director where he creates content for campaigns related to the sport. He also had a little foray into the basketball.

In addition, Clifton confessed that he would like to be an announcer and follows the cinema very closely, in fact, he even managed to write a short film where the protagonist is his father.

The former first lady of the United States, and mother of Sasha, Michelle Obama recently spoke on the show Ellen Degeneres and said that she respects her daughters’ decisions, and defines them as women amazing, compassionate and independent.

“They loved the Jonas Brothers. Now they are bringing grown men home. Before they were only interested in pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives, ”Michelle revealed at the time. (AND)

