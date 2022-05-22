She is Irma Miranda, the winner of Mexicana Universal who will compete in Miss Universe

Irma Miranda Valenzuela became the winner of the Mexicana Universal 2022 contest and with it it will be the worthy representative of Mexico in Miss Universe.

This Saturday night the 32 most beautiful women in the country gathered at the grand finale of Mexicana Universal that took place at the San Luis Potosí Convention Center.

Lupita Jones, Ximena Navarrete and Andrea Meza, the three Mexican Miss Universe graced the event with their presence as conductors. It was certainly a historic moment, as they were together for the first time for a beauty final in Mexico.

Lupita Jones, Ximena Navarrete and Andrea Meza together in Mexicana Universal

One of the favorite moments of the night was when the three appeared on stage with impressive dresses in allusion to the colors of the Mexican flag. Lupita Jones wore a green one, Ximena Navarrete, white and Andrea Meza, red.

Who is Irma Miranda Valenzuela?

Irma Miranda Valenzuela, 26, is originally from Cajeme, Sonora. She has a degree in business administration and television host.

Irma Miranda Valenzuela, winner of

Mexican Universal 2022

Deborah Hallal, winner of last year’s contest, assured that The Sonoran is a worthy representative of our country and is sure that she will do a great job in beauty pageants on an international level.

At the moment the Miss Universe organization has not officially confirmed the dates on which the next edition will take place, but it is expected to be in December, as it happened in 2021.

