She Is Kristen Stewart, The First Openly Queer Woman To Be Nominated For An Oscar – Movie News

Kristen Stewart made history with her Oscar nomination for ‘Spencer’, a Pablo Larraín film where she gave life to the most watched woman in history: Lady Di.

Kristen Stewart is an actress who has overcome all kinds of attacks: since the constant discrediting of his work as a result of starring Twilight or the slut-shaming she received when her relationship with Robert Pattinson ended due to infidelity. However, Stewart showed that he has what it takes to do history in the seventh art.

The actress, also the star of Ghosts of the Past, made history by receiving her first Oscar nomination on February 8 thanks to her impersonation of Lady Di in Spencer, the fable about the real life of the princess, directed by Pablo Larraín; the Chilean filmmaker is not new to interweaving real life with fiction, he has previously done so in films such as No and jackie, the latter about the first lady of the United States, Jackie Kennedy.

Kristen Stewart made Oscar history by being the first openly queer woman to be nominated for Best Actress.



Kristen became the first openly queer woman to be nominated for an award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, that is, the first actress with a gender and sexual identity other than heterosexual and cisgender. It would be unfair to just mention that Stewart is the first person from the queer community to be present at the Oscars., well that is not the case. Before her there were many others on the lists of nominees and winners, such as Jodie Foster, Linda Hunt, Sir Ian McKellen, Elliot Page or Marlon Brando; the list could go on.

Nevertheless, none of the previous celebrities had made their sexual orientation or gender identity public (in the case of Page) at the time of being nominated. In fact, if you look at the list of LGBTQ+ people in any category at the Oscars in the 90 years they’ve been around, you will find that most of them (such as James Dean) died before they could reveal whether they were part of the community or not, something that people close to them ended up doing.

It was in 2017 that Kristen Stewart announced during her speech as host of Saturday night Live! that, although Donald Trump already hated her for being unfaithful to Robert Pattinson, he would have a new reason to do even more: “If you didn’t like me before, I won’t either now because I’m hosting SNL and they’re super gay, dude.”he confessed between laughs.

The actress admitted to having dated girls since she was 21 years old, however, she remained reluctant to label and define her sexual orientation with such little maturity. Over time, Stewart felt more comfortable in her own skin and she declared that she was completely in love with her girlfriend, at the time Alicia Cargile, a visual effects producer.

Kristen Stewart is engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, whom she has known for several years.



In 2015, she reaffirmed that she was not “confused”, as the media speculated, the only thing she was doing was “being her” and that’s how she felt happy; without any tag. Right around the time that she began a relationship with St. Vincent, Kristen testified for Nylon what “in three or four years there would be more people who don’t think it necessary to define you as gay or straight”.

This is what Kristen Stewart thinks about Olivia Rodrigo’s fanaticism for ‘Twilight’

Finally, in 2021, Kristen Stewart announced in The Howard Stern Show that she was engaged to her girlfriend Dylan Meyer, whom she had known for years, but never romantically. “I met her almost 6 years ago but I stopped seeing her until she showed up at a friend’s birthday and I was like, ‘Where have you been and why didn’t I know you?’ She has lived in Los Angeles too but we had never met.”ended.

‘Spencer’ vs. ‘The Crown’: The main differences between the Kristen Stewart movie and the Netflix series

Although she has never signed on to be the voice of LGBTTTQIA+, the actress from spencer He has always defended the causes of the community. Nobody knows if, if he wins the Oscar on March 27, he will make an acceptance speech that has to do with queerness, but he would undoubtedly make history by obtaining the award in 2022.