She is Magaly Chávez, Alfredo Adame’s new GIRLFRIEND who participated in ‘Falling in Love’

The actor and television host, Alfredo Adameis once again the center of controversy, but this time it is not about a fight with a celebrity or a viral video recorded on the streets of Mexico City… it is nothing more and nothing less than a new affair with Magaly Sanchezwhom many will remember for his participation in the reality show falling in love.

The rumors of their relationship began after several photos of the couple were leaked in a romantic and affectionate plan and later, it was Magaly who confirmed her courtship with the 63-year-old actor. And it seems that the matter is very serious, because in a recent interview they gave to the communicator Matilde Obregonthey said that he already wants to get to the altar and even talked about the possibility of having children.

“5 years ago I went to TV Azteca, I don’t remember if there were mentions of what it was advertising. Suddenly I entered where they were doing some tests and I saw her, there were three or four other people from Falling in love”, Alfredo Adame recounted.

She approached the famous man to take a photo and Adame ended up asking for his phone. They say that over time they began to forge a friendship that eventually became something more.

As soon as they were asked if they were very much in love and what their future plans were, Alfredo Adame did not hesitate to answer that they are thinking of getting married and even having children:

“I’m already in love and I run the risks. Get married and have children? Of course! We have talked about it and she says that she wants to have children and she wants to get married, ”confessed Alfredo.

Who is Magaly Chavez?

Magaly Chavez She is a native of Pachuca, Hidalgo and is currently a 36-year-old influencer and businesswoman.

He rose to fame after his participation in the broadcast of falling in love 2017 and then wanted to try his hand at acting. That is how she managed to get roles in plays like ‘Amor de tres’ and ‘Los farsantes’.

She has also ventured into regional Mexican music with songs like ‘Desasosiego’ and ‘Juguemos al amor’, in addition to being very active on her social networks, with more than a million followers on her Instagram account.

Magaly has said that Adame is not a “sugar daddy” for her, since they both have their businesses and each one assumes their own expenses. She assured that the actor is a gentleman and that she does not believe in the accusations that exist around the famous, who has been accused of being violent with women.

