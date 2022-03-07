She is Magaly Chávez, Alfredo Adame’s new GIRLFRIEND who participated in ‘Falling in Love’

James 17 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 24 Views

The actor and television host, Alfredo Adameis once again the center of controversy, but this time it is not about a fight with a celebrity or a viral video recorded on the streets of Mexico City… it is nothing more and nothing less than a new affair with Magaly Sanchezwhom many will remember for his participation in the reality show falling in love.

The rumors of their relationship began after several photos of the couple were leaked in a romantic and affectionate plan and later, it was Magaly who confirmed her courtship with the 63-year-old actor. And it seems that the matter is very serious, because in a recent interview they gave to the communicator Matilde Obregonthey said that he already wants to get to the altar and even talked about the possibility of having children.

Source link

About James

Check Also

From behind: Katherin Giraldo, Karol G’s sister, flew the net

Catherine Giraldo is the half sister of Carol G who has known how to make …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved