She is Marcela Iglesias, the woman who has spent a fortune to look like Pamela Anderson

Marcela Iglesias he has spent a fortune to look like his role model: Pamela Anderson.

In an interview with Daily Star, the girl originally from Los Angeles, United States, and who previously wanted to be like the Barbie doll, says that she has invested approximately $77,000 dollars in various aesthetic procedures such as surgeries, botox and facial fillers.

And it is that from a very young age he wanted to change his appearance and look younger, but it was until a few weeks ago, when he started watching the series “Pam & Tommy”, that he became obsessed with the 54-year-old blonde star and decided to undergo an increase of breasts

“I told myself ‘it’s time to satisfy my fantasy. I need boobs. Since I was young I thought that Pamela was the most beautiful woman, I was fascinated with her since I saw her in Baywatch.

“I have been watching the new series (about her XXX video with her ex Tommy Lee) and I was inspired by the prosthetic that Lily James uses to have those breasts that characterize Anderson“, said.

It was a few weeks ago that Marcela took a knife to go from being 34B to having a 34D. The surgery lasted 4 hours.

Iglesias added that now she not only physically resembles Pam, but they also share that they both have a great sexual appetite.

You may also like:

This is how Lily James got breasts like Pamela Anderson’s in her new series

Pamela Anderson divorced her fifth husband after a year of marriage