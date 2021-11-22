she is miraculously alive but they write to her that she has gained weight

Mandy Teefey, mom of Selena Gomez, was targeted for her weight gain. The entrepreneur was given a few days to live, she is alive by a miracle.

Mandy Teefey, photo via Instagram @mandyteefey

The cover of Entrepreneur is dedicated to the new entrepreneurial adventure of Selena Gomez. Her and her mom Mandy Teefey they co-founded a company actively engaged in raising awareness of mental health. The Wondermind platform will see the light in 2022, but the project is in full swing. It all comes after months that are difficult from a personal point of view. The 45-year-old film producer (on the team of the hugely popular TV series Thirteen, of Netflix) he risked his life due to double pneumonia, she was forced to one long hospital stay, but he never put aside the dream of giving life to the project, he worked hard to accomplish his goal. Yet there are those who instead of concentrating on the professional goal achieved, which is at the same time also a celebration of the joy of being still alive, focused onphysical appearance of the woman. Some, after seeing the cover, all they had to say was to notice the 45-year-old’s weight gain, putting her at the center of heavy body shaming.

Body shaming against Mandy Teefey

Sharing on Instagram the cover of Enterpreneur that sees her protagonist together with her mother Mady Teefey, Selena Gomez wrote: “Mental health is something that is very close to my heart. It is really important to have places where people can meet and understand that they are not alone on their journey to mental health“. She herself has had to fight with these ghosts in the course of her life: first the diagnosis of lupus and then that of bipolar disorder were not easy to face and manage. So today’s commitment comes after a personal experience that is not he never hid.

pictured: Mandy Teefey and Selena Gomez in 2012

The cover, however, generated unexpected reactions: a real one was unleashed body shaming. The focus was supposed to be mental health and instead it shifted to body of Mandy Teefey. The haters found her fattened and unrecognizable and kept letting her know by writing her many private messages, which understandably hurt the woman. Also pictured with mother and daughter is The Newsette’s CEO, Daniella Pierson, collaborator of the Wondermind project, which will consist of a daily newsletter, articles, podcasts and interviews, all dedicated to the topic of mental health and everything. what revolves around you.

in the photo: the cover of Enterpreneur

This is why he personally wanted to expose himself by clarifying some aspects and some background of that photo on the cover, unknown to most. “I would never have discussed it, but I was aware that with the release of the Entrepreneur cover I would receive comments on my weight in DM“he began in a long post on Instagram. The woman quickly retraced the difficult moment she experienced recently, overcome thanks to the tireless work of the doctors and the love of the family.

Mandy Teefey, in the hospital photo via Instagram @mandyteefey

The 45-year-old has gained weight due to a long hospital stay and medication: “I gained 27 kilos“he admitted. He did not hesitate to show photos of that terrible period: one of the hospital stay and one shortly after returning home.”I was told I had a few days to live. It is a miracle that I am here“concluded Selena Gomez’s mom in her post.