She is Miss South Africa and beauty queen mother of Elon Musk

Maye Musk, 74, is the mother of the new owner of Twitter and creator of SpaceX, Elon Musk. At her age, she is one of the oldest supermodels still active. Her talents go further and are not concentrated in one area, as she also excels as a writer, nutritionist, and researcher. In addition, she is shown in networks proud of her son and her achievements.

Maye was born in Canada, along with her twin sister Kaye, and got into modeling when she was 15 years old. On weekends she worked as a catwalk model and for catalogs and at that time that was one of her great passions. However, she wanted so much more.

Five years after her debut, she participated in the Miss South Africa 1969 pageant. At age 21, in 1970, she married Elon Musk’s father, Errol, a South African engineer she met in high school.

read also Elon Musk: 6 times he got into trouble on Twitter

Although her story may seem on the rise, it was not all happiness, the marriage was short-lived and in 1979 she was forced to flee domestic abuse and file for divorce, later moving to Durban.

At first, she was dedicated to working as a plus size model, but she decided to lose weight and lost 18 kilos. After this stage, his life changed, because she always wanted to fight for the welfare of his children.

For her, modeling wasn’t everything, as she also graduated with a BA in Dietetics from the University of Pretoria and a Masters in Dietetics from the University of the Orange Free State in South Africa.

Maye, the mother of Elon Musk, did not have an easy life

In search of a better life, Maye and her children returned to Canada. Despite her difficulties, she managed to bring her family forward as a researcher at the University of Toronto.



Maye, in her youth.

Maye is a woman who likes to experiment and struggles to get ahead, these qualities have allowed her to build a career worthy of admiration that has led her to be considered an example for thousands of women who want to follow in her footsteps.

On her vast journey in modeling, Musk was the first dietitian to appear on Special K cereal boxes, she has also participated in advertisements for Revlon, Target or Virgin America.

Maye Musk, a fashion icon

The outstanding woman has been part of various Fashion Weeks and has appeared in famous magazines such as Elle and also in Time, in the latter she posed nude for a special report on health.

She has always been active, as she considers that beauty and youth do not always go hand in hand. At 65, she signed with IMG Models and, at 69, she became CoverGirl’s oldest lead model. She is also modern and likes to stay up to date on social media. She has so far accumulated 560,000 followers on Instagram.



May, today

Elon Musk’s mother stands out as an ambassador for the NGO Big Green and Dress for Success, an organization that builds school gardens and another that helps women gain economic independence.

read also Amber Heard and Elon Musk, the story of their extramarital relationship

Regarding her work as a writer, she launched her latest book in 2019 entitled A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success, whose meaning in Spanish is: A woman makes a plan: Tips for a life of adventures , beauty and success. An integral woman, the figure behind the famous Elon Musk.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL UNIVERSAL belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

cg