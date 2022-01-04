she is more mutated than Omicron

French researchers have identified a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in a dozen patients. It has 46 mutations and 37 deletions, more than Omicron.

Viral particles of the SARS – CoV – 2 coronavirus on human cells. Credit: NIAID

In the South of the France a new one was discovered variant “super mutated” of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, whose code name in the international genetic database GISAID is B.1.640.2 (Pangolin lineage). Scientists who spotted it decided to nickname it IHU, but it is not yet part of the variants under investigation of the World Health Organization (WHO). This does not mean that in the future it cannot become a new one variant of concern like theAlpha, the Beta, the Gamma, the Delta and the Omicron, however, at the moment there is still too much data to know what it actually is transmissible, aggressive and / or able to evade the neutralizing antibodies, and those induced by the Covid vaccine than those related to a previous one natural infection. It is also not demonstrating significant dissemination capacity, as it is currently reported in only a dozen cases in France, all related to a patient Zero coming from Cameroon.

The discovery of the new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus was a French research team led by scientists from the IHU Méditerranée Infection, who collaborated closely with colleagues from the Laboratoire de Biologie Médicale SYNLAB, of the University of Aix- Marseille and the INSERM institute. The scientists, coordinated by Professor Philippe Colson, professor at the Institut de Recherche pour le Développement (IRD) of the Marseille university, identified it by submitting the biological sample of the Cameroonian traveler to the genomic sequencing of the latest generation “Oxford Nanopore Technologies”. The analysis revealed that the new variant B.1.640.2 is even more mutated than Omicron, the main cause of the current wave of infections. They have in fact been detected 46 mutations And 37 deletions, with 30 amino acid substitutions and 12 deletions. Among them, 14 amino acid substitutions and 9 deletions are found on the protein S or Spike, the biological lockpick exploited by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus to bind to human cells, break the cell wall, pour viral RNA into it, and initiate replication, the mechanism that causes the disease (called COVID-19). The strain is a “relative” of the old variant B.1.640.1, from which it differs by 25 nucleotide substitutions and 33 deletions.

Among the most significant amino acid substitutions of “IHU” found by Professor Colson and colleagues are the N501Y and the E484K, both present in variants of concern. The first, identified in Alfa (ex English B.1.1.7) was associated with a greater contagiousness, while the second to one reduced sensitivity antibodies triggered by vaccines. The fact that B.1.640.2 or “IHU” contains both does not automatically mean that it is more transmissible and elusive, also because combinations of mutations can “cancel themselves out” or in any case be not very advantageous for the pathogen. The fact that at the moment it has been detected only in a few patients is certainly a significant fact, considering that the first case was reported about a month ago. However, further studies will be needed to determine all the characteristics of the variant and the potential threats; only then will the World Health Organization (WHO) decide whether to put it under the magnifying glass or not. After all, there are thousands of lineages of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but in the vast majority of cases the set of mutations is not significant and does not bring particular “benefits” to the pathogen. The details on the new variant have been described in the article “Emergence in Southern France of a new SARS-CoV-2 variant of probably Cameroonian origin harboring both substitutions N501Y and E484K in the spike protein” uploaded on MedrXiv, pending peer review and publication in a scientific journal.