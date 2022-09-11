She is no longer silent: Michelle Carvalho revealed details of her affair with Alexis Sanchez

When both were in great moments of their respective careers, Michelle Carvalho and Alexis Sanchez They maintained a relationship that never became very formal, but was a source of discussion in the press at the time.

During this courtship, Alexis Sanchez and the model had several comings and goings in which they could be seen dating other people. Now, the young woman spoke about her relationship with the Chilean soccer player in dialogue with the journalist Julio Cesar Rodriguez and revealed some hidden secrets of that romance.

“At that time, when we shared, he was changing houses,” said the Brazilian. And she clarified that her bond had been more than loving as “one more friendship relationship”, where both got along and were in charge of enjoying the times they spent together. In addition, the former reality show participant was in charge of commenting on the real reason why they stopped being together. “We moved away because of the exposure,” he confessed. In this way, Michelle Carvalho revealed unpublished details of her romance with Alexis Sanchezthe same as the year 2015 was in charge of filling all the screens and covers.

Alexis Sánchez and Michelle Carvalho were the protagonists of a media episode in which she gave him a puppy. Source: (Twitter)

Alexis Sánchez in France, a new destination

The historical attacker of the Chilean team, two-time champion of the Copa América, was the protagonist in a new victory for Olympique de Marseille in which they beat Lille 2-1 and went on top of the Ligue 1 standings with Paris Saint-Germain. Alexis Sanchez he scored the partial tie and had to be substituted almost at the end of the match. After the game at the Vélodrome, the French press praised the performance and attitude of the Chilean, who scored his fourth league goal in seven games.

“I was everywhere tonight. It changes everything, ”said the Marseille supporter Le Phoceen. On the other hand, Foot Mercato highlighted the Chilean match and also rated it with a 7.5 grade, which was the highest of the match.