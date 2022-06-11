She is Núria Tomás, Gerard Piqué’s ex before he met Shakira

After the Spanish team won the championship World Cup 2010 in South Africathe Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué and his partner at the time, the actress Núria Tomás, daughter of the Spanish businessman Henry Thomasdecided to take a vacation together, although a short time later the breakup would come, and the announcement of the new romance that had been born between Piqué and Shakira. The rest is known history.

When Núria and Gerard separated, she stayed away and avoided all kinds of controversy.

After ending her courtship with Piqué, Núria focused on her acting career. The rumors that were circulating were that the relationship between the soccer player and the singer began when Núria and Gerard were still dating, but the actress did not want to enter into controversy and never gave details of the separation.

In 2015, she had a brief relationship with motorcycle racer Jorge Lorenzo, although the romance only lasted a few months. She was consolidating as an emerging figure in social networks, although rather far from the flashes, she developed the facet of her businesswoman.

In 2018 she met Agus Puig, whom she married on October 23, 2020. They had a son named Apolo and are expecting their second child, who will be called Eduardo.

After the break with Piqué, he focused on his business career.

Núria premieres docuseries about her life

“I had two turning points in my life, in my adolescence. At the age of 21, something happened to me that totally changed my life. I always say that part of my innocence stayed there and that’s when I started to be another,” says Núria. The actress has just released a miniseries focused on her personal experiences and that she has the public intrigued wanting to know what happened in her relationship with Gerard Piqué.

Who is Nuria Tomas?

Núria is the daughter of the Iberian ham tycoon, Enrique Tomás. She found fame when she started dating the Barcelona footballer, and because of her controversial breakup. In 2010, just after the World Cup, the footballer and Shakira began to see each other before ending their respective relationships. It should be remembered that, at that time, the Colombian was dating Antonio de la Rúa, son of the former president of Argentina, Fernando de la Rúa. However, Núria chose to remain on the sidelines and did not want to enter into controversy. In addition to focusing on her acting career, Nuria opted for the business world, where she established herself as the director of her communication agency Apolo X and co-founder of the Eggsoeggso Texan jacket brand.