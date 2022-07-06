She is Olivia DeJonge, the actress who plays Priscilla Presley

Why is everyone talking about Olivia DeJonge? This time we present the actress who plays the role of Priscila Presley in the Elvis movie, yes, the same one in which Austin Butler is the protagonist. She already stole all eyes at the Cannes festival this year, so we tell you everything you need to know about this new Hollywood promise.

Olivia DeJonge at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival / Getty Images

What you should know about Olivia DeJonge

Olivia was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1998 (so she is 24 years old), but spent most of her childhood in the city of Perth.

Her first job as an actress was in 2011, when she starred in the short good pretend, although it was not until 2019 that he rose to fame thanks to the Netflix series The Society. Unfortunately, this project only lasted one season, as the pandemic made filming impossible and it was eventually cancelled. Before that production, maybe you saw her in the miniseries Willwhich talked about the life of a young William Shakespeare.

Most recently, we loved his role in the critically acclaimed HBO MAX miniseries The Staircase in conjunction with Colin Firth. She has also participated in various thrillers such as Safe Neighborhood, Scare Campaignamong other.

The Society / Netflix The Staircase / HBO MAX

Despite having several leading and supporting roles in recent years, his big moment on the big screen comes in 2022 in the Elvis movie directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks.

Olivia will play the iconic Priscilla Presley, who was the wife of Elvis and the mother of his only daughter Lisa Marie.

The Australian actress says that she was chosen for the role by Baz Luhrmann himself and that she prepared for the role by extensively researching the ex-wife of the king of rock. It wasn’t until after they finished shooting the movie that Olivia and Priscila finally met.

Baz Luhrmann, Olivia DeJonge, Austin Butler/Getty Images

In addition to her work as an actress, Olivia has become a beauty and fashion icon. She brought her fame to the point of becoming an ambassador of the Bvlgari brand this year, with the help of great celebrities such as Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and the singer LISA. WOW!

We don’t know much about his private life. When it was announced that she would be starring in the Elvis movie and her co-star Austin Butler had just broken up with Vanessa Hudgens, there were rumors that Olivia and Austin had a “thing”, but apparently they were just rumours.

Now that we know a little more about the brilliant career of this breakout starwe can’t wait to see what projects the future holds for her and we are sure that very soon we will see her again on the big screen!

Following: Adele’s fans believe that she could come to Mexico for this reason

Explore more at: Instyle.mx