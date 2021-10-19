News

“She is pregnant with twins again …”

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin, the indiscretion: “She is pregnant with twins again …“. According to the British newspaper Daily Mail, the Lebanese lawyer engaged in the fight for rights is once again pregnant and has passed the third month. It’s not all. It would be another pair of twins, four years after the birth of Ella and Alexander.

According to the English newspaper, George Clooney and Amal would have communicated the news only to their closest friends, pending the official announcement. The Hollywood actor, 60, and the lawyer, 43, have been officially linked since 2014, the year of their wedding in Venice.

The couple is spending their holidays in their villa on Lake Como. Clooney also spoke of the flood that hit Laglio in recent days: “It is much worse than I thought. In Cernobbio the situation is very serious and in Laglio even worse. I talked to the mayor, there will be a lot of work, it will take millions of dollars, but this city is strong, it will react and come back better than before. This is a very resilient city“.

