The definition and solution of: She is purple in a Steven Spielberg drama. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

6 letter solution: COLOR

Curiosity / Meaning about: and viola in a Steven Spielberg drama Color Viola the novel, see Color Viola (novel). Color Viola (The Color Purple) is a movie of 1985 directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Whoopi Goldberg 15 ‘(1 876 words) – 15:09, 18 Jul 2021

