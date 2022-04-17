She is quite a lady! She reappears the daughter of Edith González and is striking because of her great resemblance to her mother | Social Networks | Entertainment

Almost three years ago, the renowned actress from television mexican Edith Gonzalezvictim of ovarian cancer that caused complications until her death.

his only daughter, Constance Creelfruit of his relationship with the Mexican politician santiago creelis now 17 years old, and reappeared in social media showing his strong resemblance to his mother.

This is what Constanza Creel looks like, very similar to her mother Edith González

According to a review by El Sol de Mexico, until now, the girl had kept a reserved profile, but recently a message circulated on social networks. Photography in which its growth is seen.

In an Edith González fan account, a photo of Constanza was recently posted, where she can be seen with colorful makeup, similar to the fashion of the “Euphoria” series.

Although together with her mother and her husband, Lorenzo Lazo, she grew up and lived happy moments with her family, after the departure of the actress, the young woman decided to stay with her father and the family she formed in her marriage.

The girl, who is close to coming of age, bears a strong resemblance to her parent, especially because of her large light eyes and blonde hair.

In the same account, there are outstanding stories that attest that Constanza is a great activist for the female rightsand even attended a march on March 8 in the framework of the commemoration of the International Women’s Day.

In the stories, it can be read that some media reported Constanza’s reappearance in the public eye, that she was even present at the demonstration with a sign that said: “I want to live, not survive.”

Constanza is the universal heiress of Edith, who was well known for her work in soap operas such as “Doña Bárbara”, “Corazón Salvaje” and “Salomé”.

Edith was diagnosed with cancer of ovary in 2016, and despite the fact that in 2019 she herself declared that she had not relapsed due to the disease, that same year she died due to complications derived from cancer. (AND)

