She is Rina, Dua Lipa’s beautiful sister who succeeds in fashion

the younger sister of Dua Lipa She wore a revealing black fishnet dress with glitter and fringes on the hem, combined with high boots of the same tone, a look designed by Giuliano Calza. Fight She opted for an intense green makeup that highlighted the subtle heterochromia of her eyes, one green and the other brown.

Through his Instagram profile, Fight wrote, “My Milan Fashion Week debut! Giuliano Calza, I love you, thank you for allowing me to be a part of this incredible GCDS show, making this moment so special.”

In addition to his taste for movies and catwalks, Fight she is a woman who likes to travel, as she said in an interview she gave to a Dutch magazine in which she assured that Tokyo was in her ‘top’ of places she would like to visit and that gastronomy and exploring new corners are of the things for which he loves to move between countries.

Rina and Dua Lipa

And when she is quiet at home, it is clear to her that what she likes most is sitting on the sofa and being able to enjoy a good movie. Reading is also at the top of activities, such as going for a walk, although she does not reject a good night out in London either. But, above all things, she defines herself as someone very familiar and who likes to surround herself with her friends.