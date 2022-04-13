she is speaking to fans of Selena Gomez, her particular request…

The war between Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez fans has been raging for many years. If some praise the couple formed by the Canadian singer and the model Hailey Baldwin, who became Bieber, others defend body and soul the star and former girlfriend of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez. And the incidents against the pretty blonde are increasing. In September 2021, during the traditional MET Gala, fans of Selena Gomez chanted the name of their idol while the Bieber couple walked the red carpet. It was with great difficulty that Hailey Bieber tried to hide her tears behind her sunglasses, exhausted by the daily harassment of the Selenators, the fans of the American singer. This Tuesday, April 12, Hailey Bieber, exhausted, made a special request to them.

Without really naming Selena Gomez or Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber took to her Tik Tok account to share a strong message. “Leave me alone now. I’m minding my own business. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m not saying anything wrong. Please leave me alone. The years have passed and it’s time to leave alone. I beg you. Really. That’s my only request. Go take your hate somewhere else, please.“, did she say. A message that lets the mental fatigue of the model become.

In 2019, Hailey Bieber previously addressed Selena Gomez fans. Some time after the release of the title “Lose You to Love Me”by the pretty brunette, Hailey Bieber shared on social networks a screenshot of the song “I’ll kill you” (which can be translated as “I’m going to kill you”). The Web quickly ignited and poured out its hatred against the new girlfriend of Justin Bieber. A few days later, Hailey Bieber confirmed that her post was not “answer” to Selena Gomez song.

Contrary to appearances, Hailey Bieber greatly appreciates Selena Gomez. A source, close to the star, had given more details to US Weeklyat the time. “Hailey thinks Selena is really talented. […] there is no resentment towards her”said the interviewee.

