She is Stella Banderas, the younger sister of Dakota Johnson that few know

A few days ago, Dakota Johnson visited Mexico City to accompany her sentimental partner, Chris Martin, in his multiple presentations as part of the band Coldplay. The future Madame Web of Marvel Studios comes from an acting family as the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, but she was also the stepdaughter of the Spanish interpreter, Antonio Banderas, who was married to his mother between 1996 and 2015.

This series of family ties made Dakota become the half-sister of Stella Banderas, whom few know and we are going to tell you a little more about it. Her full name is Stella del Carmen Banderas Griffithwas born on September 24, 1996 in Marbella, Spain. She is the only daughter of the marriage between Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, which is why she has dual nationality: Spanish and American.











Unlike her parents, Stella has kept a low profile when it comes to her celebrity standards, though she’s not at all aloof from the media spotlight. In 2019, she accompanied her father to receive her recognition as the Personality of the Year that the protagonist of pain and glory received from Vanity Fair in his native Spain. By September 2020, Stella debuted as a model on the cover of Glamor Spain magazine.

The controversy of Stella Banderas for changing her name

In September 2021, Stella Banderas shocked the world by announcing that she would be changing her name to simply Stella del Carmen Banderas, without the Griffith? Why do that? For a time this was a mystery, however, It was confirmed that the young woman applied to a court in Los Angeles, California, to remove said surname.

Through a report Page Six reported that she obtained court documents from the case where Stella mentions that she only wants to “shorten my name by removing the additional last name […] Also, I don’t normally use Griffith when referring to myself or in documents. So dropping the name would match my usual usage“.

In October of last year, Antonio Banderas addressed this situation, clearing up any rumors that might remain afloat, assuring that Stella maintains a good relationship with her mother and that removing Griffith from her name is a personal decision.

“She (Stella) laughed with me the other day and told me ‘I haven’t taken off my name, it just seems too long to use everything’. No, she hasn’t changed her name. She adores her mother“, said Antonio Banderas according to an article in the magazine Hello!











Follow in his father’s footsteps

Stella Banderas is a graduate of the University of Southern California where she studied Narrative Studies, this has led her to work with her father directing musical theater with the play Company that premiered in November last year in Malaga. “My daughter has an opinion about the things that interest me. She has an opinion and a personality”Antonio Banderas shared the same Spanish portal.

For now, Stella Banderas only has a formal credit as an actress, this in the movie Crazy in Alabama which was directed by his father and which also featured the participation of Melanie Griffith, Lucas Black and David Morse. Now you know a little more about Stella, who is part of a highly renowned artistic family and although legally they are no longer half-sisters after her father’s divorce, she still maintains a good relationship with Dakota Johnson.