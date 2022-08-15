She is sublime and causes a sensation with this outfit that we tear off all in summer!

Jennifer Lopez continues to dream despite her advanced age. The big names in fashion associate their names with the image of this star.

As a star, Jennifer Lopez is on all fronts! If we know her talents as a singer, she is also a renowned dancer and actress.

But it is not only in these fields that the fiftieth anniversary is recognized worldwide! Indeed, she is also known as a fashion icon. This piece that she decided to wear recently is proof of that!

Jennifer Lopez, admired for her talent and her refinement

A true icon, this singer marked a whole generation. Despite her 53 years, she continues to fascinate a good number of admirers. It must be said that age has not had its effect on J-Lo. The latter continues to inspire fashionistas, dance stars and many more.

This incredible physique is however not the result of pure chance. It is that the star observes a fairly strict diet and attends the gyms regularly. But Jennifer Lopez is mostly known for her beauty and elegance.

And it shows every time she makes an appearance in public. In terms of clothing style, she chooses her clothes well and shows a certain originality. That’s why the “Love in Manhattan” star actress rarely goes unnoticed.

For their part, fashion designers are trying to put this charisma to their advantage. Some are launching a collection dedicated to the star while others are taking up the design of her accessories.

The singer lends her services to major brands!

Some of the big names in fashion who have created clothes for Jennifer Lopez include Roberto Cavalli, Etro and Gucci. At Cavalli, the Latin American singer adopted the floral dress. She appeared with this outfit at a concert in Capri. Those who adore the eccentric style will certainly fall in love with this dress decorated with feathers.

But more than that, this outfit is considered ideal for summer! This is also why she was a hit during this appearance. It must be said that the print of this type is one of the most trendy for this year. Something to please fashionistas looking for inspiration for their latest look!

As for the Etro brand, it designed for the actress a cashmere dress. Those who dare to show off their physical assets can opt for this kind of clothing to imitate Ben Affleck’s wife. The rendering was also simply sublime for the young woman!

For Gucci, she wears XXL yellow floral and maxi dress. This is the ideal garment for those who want to dress like Jennifer Lopez but who feel a certain complex because of their roundness. This last floral model chosen by the singer has the advantage of adapting to all body types! It will be difficult to do without it this year.

Jennifer Lopez: the queen of style chooses the right accessories!

In addition to clothes, accessories can also work in favor of those who would like to imitate Ben Affleck’s wife. In the first line, you will find the shoulder bag signed Valentino or the handbag from Dolce & Gabbana. It is one of the peculiarities of its appearance imitating that of a box. This accessory is distinguished, among other things, by its ornaments which have perfected the look of Jennifer Lopez!

The dresses chosen by Jennifer Lopez are equally interesting with a pair of platform shoes or simply heels. These models of shoes are particularly aimed at those who want to gain in length. Those who like to dress simple can always turn to sandals. The choice will indeed vary according to the dress to be worn. Already, you can refer to the products of various brands including Andrea Wazen. And so, it will be easy to find the style that best suits your look and your outing!